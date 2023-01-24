Popular trampoline park Chichester Air arena announced its closure yesterday (January 23).

The announcement was made on the trampoline park’s Facebook page.

In a statement Air Arena said: “To all of our valued customers, it is a sad day for us all at Air Arena as we are heartbroken to announce that we need to close shop immediately, due to us not being able to renew our lease at our current location. We would like to thank all of our customers, old and new for supporting our small business over the past 6 years, and continuing to choose us for your children’s birthday parties, your Sunday morning bounce or your mid week toddler morning meet ups. We are so grateful for the friendships we have created over the past 6 years, and will miss you all immensely.

“Anyone with existing bookings will be contacted by our staff today, and we will work to get refunds out as soon as possible.

“This may be goodbye for now, but hopefully not forever.”

The news has been met with sadness from the Chichester community with many paying tribute to the park and the staff that worked there.

Kerstin Funnel posted: “It has been a true pleasure to work at Air Arena since day 1. The friendships created with staff and customers has been unforgettable and it will be missed sorely. Fingers crossed the future is in our favour. Big love.”

Ruth Stewart wrote: “Wow.... look at all this love! My news feed is full of everyone sharing the sad news. You really will be missed.

“We pretty much lived there during some really hard times. Your monthly pass gave my lads some daily fun... but what's more, love, care and friendships with all your amazing staff. Thank you all!”

