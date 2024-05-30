Popular East Sussex pub gets new owner: ‘unique and exciting’ program of events promised for Polegate establishment
Fleurets announced the recent completion of Barley Mow in Polegate on Thursday, May 30.
The company said they acted on behalf of Michael Willis to sell the leasehold of the pub that he took on in 2015.
Fleurets issued a statement from Michael, saying: “The Barley Mow has long been a very popular venue and is very well known for having the biggest play area in Sussex.”
He continued: “Like many public houses in their history, it had fallen on hard times when we decided to take it on. Over time and with a lot of energy and determination it once again flourished. During my ten year tenureship there have been challenges, least forgetting Covid-19, but overall we have built up a very successful family business.”
Michael added: “We have kept two pubs – the Roebuck Inn in Laughton and The Farmers Scaynes Hill. I wish the new owners of the Barley Mow all the very best in developing the huge potential and opportunity for the next stage of this historic pub.”
Fleurets said The Barley Mow came to market with them following Michael’s decision to semi-retire to Portugal. They said that The Blue Yonder Group is set to take control of The Barley Mow, adding that this team of four – Kim, Ben, Saul and Matthew – have 100 years of experience across all sectors of the hospitality industry between them. Fleurets said they have won many awards while running business across ‘food led, drink led and entertainment led hospitality sectors’. These include multi-site operations like Block.
Fleurets said the team aim to offer ‘a unique and exciting program of events in an updated and fun experiential setting’.
Nick Earee, divisional director of Fleurets South said: “The Barley Mow has long been a popular destination and we wish the purchasers the very best in their new venture.”
Scott Gair, partner at Dean Wilson LLP, said: “It was a pleasure to act for Michael as his solicitors of choice and facilitate the legal handover of the pub to WB Bars Ltd. It was a good team effort and we are thrilled to have completed today. We wish WB Bars Ltd all the very best of success for their future at The Barley Mow.”
