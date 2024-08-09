Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular East Sussex pub has reopened following its refurbishment.

The Barley Mow in Selmeston near Polegate has reopened following the refurbishment, showcasing a new menu as well as a plethora of new events scheduled for the pub.

The pub, taken over by the people behind Block bar in St James’s Street in Kemp Town, Brighton, opened on Thursday, August 8.

The new menu at the pub includes classics including Fish and Chips, Beef burger and Shepherds Pie.

The Barley Mow in Selmeston near Polegate has reopened following the refurbishment, showcasing a new menu as well as a plethora of new events scheduled for the pub. Picture: Google Maps

Small plates will also be on offer following the renovation, which include, Chicken Masala Scotch Egg, wild boar terrine, cauliflower tartin as well as asparagus prosciutto mousse.

Other items on the menu include a Tomahawk pork chop, Bream filler, Malaysian curry and a house salad.

A spokesperson for the pub said: “Along with extended, expanded and elevated facilities inside and out, the whole pub has been beautifully redecorated and rejuvenated to provide a multitude of unique and exciting facilities for families and adults alike.

“The goal with the interior design is to reimagine the classic country pub, a perfect mix of quintessential yet current.

“With expansive views over the South Downs National Park, the large family garden incorporates scores of pastel-coloured tables generously spaced out over a grassy meadow with a large wooden play park at its centre.

“Snuggled closer to the pub is a separate garden with clean lines and designer touches, it provides an adult sanctuary which is covered and heated in winter.”

The pub has previously proved popular with guests, scoring 4.1 stars out of five from 746 Google reviews.