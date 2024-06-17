Popular East Sussex pub to reopen following refurbishment
The Barley Mow in Selmeston has announced that it will reopen in mid July after it had closed down.
The pub has announced that there will be a new menu and is looking forward to welcoming customers back.
A spokesperson for the pub said: “We are currently reinventing the pub and gardens and hope to welcome you through the doors early to mid July.
“We are all excited to be reviving this wonderful country pub and its gardens.
“We are all working hard to bring you a Brand new Barley Mow, new team, new menu, new look and feel.
The pub has proved popular with guests, scoring 4.1 stars out of five from 746 Google reviews.
