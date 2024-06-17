Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular East Sussex pub has announced that it will reopen following a refurbishment.

The Barley Mow in Selmeston has announced that it will reopen in mid July after it had closed down.

The pub has announced that there will be a new menu and is looking forward to welcoming customers back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the pub said: “We are currently reinventing the pub and gardens and hope to welcome you through the doors early to mid July.

The Barley Mow in Selmeston has announced that it will reopen in mid July after it had closed down. Picture: Google Maps

“We are all excited to be reviving this wonderful country pub and its gardens.

“We are all working hard to bring you a Brand new Barley Mow, new team, new menu, new look and feel.

“We’ll have a new menu, totally new feel and look, and will have gluten and dairy free options. We look forward to meeting you all.”