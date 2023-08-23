A popular Eastbourne beer shop and taproom has announced that it has closed down.

Bottle Grove, on Grove Road, closed its doors on August 20, following an announcement on its Facebook page.

In a post on its Facebook page, Bottle Grove said: “Sadly this weekend (August 19 and 20) will be the last for Bottle Grove.

"It's not been an easy decision to make however it's time for me to move on to a new adventure.

Picture: Bottle Grove

“Thank you to absolutely everyone who has walked through the doors. It's been an absolute pleasure to serve you all.”

The shop offered a variety of different beers, IPA’s, wines, ciders, spirits as well as hot sauce while offering six taps and over 200 cans and bottles for guests to choose from and enjoy.