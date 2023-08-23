BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Popular Eastbourne beer shop and taproom closes

A popular Eastbourne beer shop and taproom has announced that it has closed down.
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 16:19 BST

Bottle Grove, on Grove Road, closed its doors on August 20, following an announcement on its Facebook page.

In a post on its Facebook page, Bottle Grove said: “Sadly this weekend (August 19 and 20) will be the last for Bottle Grove.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's not been an easy decision to make however it's time for me to move on to a new adventure.

Bottle Grove, on Grove Road, closed its doors on August 20, following an announcement on its Facebook page. Picture: Bottle GroveBottle Grove, on Grove Road, closed its doors on August 20, following an announcement on its Facebook page. Picture: Bottle Grove
Bottle Grove, on Grove Road, closed its doors on August 20, following an announcement on its Facebook page. Picture: Bottle Grove

“Thank you to absolutely everyone who has walked through the doors. It's been an absolute pleasure to serve you all.”

The shop offered a variety of different beers, IPA’s, wines, ciders, spirits as well as hot sauce while offering six taps and over 200 cans and bottles for guests to choose from and enjoy.

Bottle Grove also offered a sit down bar where customers were able to enjoy the bottles that they had purchased.

Related topics:Facebook