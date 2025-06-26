Popular Eastbourne nightclub announces closure

Sam Pole

Published 26th Jun 2025
A popular nightclub in Eastbourne has announced that it will close.

Cameo, in Langney Road, announced that it will be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday, June 28.

The venue will be hosting ‘The Closing Party’ where party-goers are invited to have ‘one last dance’ at the club.

A spokesperson for Cameo said: “After 40 years as Calebs, Kings and Cameo, Eastbourne’s iconic nightclub will be closing its doors for the final time.

Cameo, Eastbourne. Picture: Staffplaceholder image
“Did you meet your partner here? Come and share your memories with us for one final night on Saturday, June 28.

“We would like to thank all of our staff and guests over the years and we would like to invite you for one last party.”

The announcement comes after the nightclub said that it would stay open after its parent company announced closures across the UK in 2024.

