Popular Eastbourne nightclub announces that it will stay open after operator falls into adminstration
Following a review of its business, late night operator, REKOM UK, has confirmed that CAMEO Eastbourne will stay open, with the safeguarding of 22 jobs.
The venue on Langney Road attracts many hundreds of people into the town every month, forming a key part of the local economy and supporting other businesses, such as taxi firms, take-aways and bars.
REKOM’s Managing Director, Russell Quelch, said: “We are thrilled that CAMEO will be part of our business moving forward and we look forward to the venue continuing to play a key role in Eastbourne’s late night economy.
“The restructure puts the national business on a stronger footing and allows the UK team to focus on key growth opportunities. CAMEO Eastbourne will form part of this strategy as we look to develop our businesses in key locations and expand our cluster offering.”