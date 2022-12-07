A well-known Handcross postmistress is taking early retirement after 35 years.

Julie Bohannon recently celebrated running the Post Office and SPAR convenience store with her husband Vincent for more than three decades.

Now she has made the difficult decision to retire due to health issues and let Vincent run the shop while she supports him with admin.

Julie, who grew up on a farm in Staplefield, said: “It’s been fun seeing people that I had grown up with as well as new generations of families grow, including our own two now grown-up daughters.”

Julie and Vincent, who first met in America, plan to stay in Handcross.

Julie said the best thing about being a postmistress is the customers. She said: “For some of the older people you might be the only people that they talk to that day. They often just pop in to say hello and to have a chat, even on the days when they don’t need to use the shop or Post Office.”

The store and Post Office remained fully open during the Covid pandemic, offering essential services to villagers. Julie said: “I have been overwhelmed by the cards, messages, and gifts from customers to thank me for running the Post Office for 35 years. They understand why I want to take early retirement.”