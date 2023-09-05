Popular independent travel company reopens doors of branch in Horsham high street

Flight Centre, one of the world’s largest independent travel companies, has reopened the doors of its Horsham branch on West Street.

Located on Horsham’s main outdoor shopping street and open five days a week, the store will be Horsham’s one-stop-shop for booking package holidays and obtaining thoughtful and friendly travel advice from the in-store team of Flight Centre travel experts.

The reopening reflects Flight Centre’s continued success in the UK as it expands its reach in the south-east of England.

The store is managed by Rachel Mason-Smith, who joins Flight Centre Horsham having transferred from Flight Centre’s Brighton branch down the road and has 12 years of travel advisory experience with the company.

She said: “We are over the moon to be reopening our doors at Horsham and we cannot wait talk about all things holidays with customers old and new.

“The reopening will mark a welcome boost in trade in Horsham’s central shopping district and provide another option for local residents looking to plan their much-needed getaways.

“We intend to start with a small team comprised of myself and three travel experts, but aim to expand as we ramp up. If you’re in the local area, pop in and say hello!”

Flight Centre has partnered with local radio station V2 Radio to offer listeners a chance to win a £2,000 voucher to be spent in the newly opened Horsham store. Keep an ear out for details of the reopening and the chance to win £2,000 holiday spend on the station.

The reopening also falls during Flight Centre’s annual September sale. Flight Centre’s travel experts in Horsham and around the UK will be ready to talk customers through the very latest hot offers ranging from airfares, cruises, group tours, hotels and more to destinations including Australia, South East Asia, the USA and the Caribbean.

Flight Centre Horsham is open 9:30am – 5pm Monday to Friday and is located on 49 West Street, Horsham, West Sussex, RH12 1PB.