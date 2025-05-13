Popular Lewes pub could be turned into visitor centre after planning application approved

A popular pub in Lewes could be converted into a visitor centre following the approval of a planning application.

Walsingham Planning had applied to South Downs National Park (SDNP) in March to change the use of The John Harvey Tavern in Bear Yard (Sui Generis public house) to a visitor centre and function room.

Harvey’s Brewery has clarified that there are no plans to close the pub ‘in the immediate future’.

People can view the application at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/00909/FUL.

The decision to approve this was issued on Friday, May 9, and was granted under the conditions that: development begins within three years, it is carried out in strict accordance with the approved Construction Management Plan, and no further external lighting will be installed on the building or site.

The planning statement said: “There would be space for a museum exhibit at ground floor with ancillary small scale retail space, a reception area, and a kitchen, storage and WC facilities, all at ground floor.”

It added: “The proposal introduces a visitor centre for the display of exhibits associated with the wider Brewery site. The proposed visitor centre supports the aims of the Local Plan by attracting visitors to an existing thriving centre and improving the vitality of this centre for its residents, and businesses, whilst conserving the landscape of the National Park.”

It said there would be no external changes to the building either.

The application was submitted as part of wider proposals for the site. The plan includes the relocation of the public house to ‘a more prominent and active frontage’ in Cliffe High Street.

It said: “The proposals include internal alterations to No 1 and 2 Cliffe High Street comprising the removal of a modern stud wall to improve circulation and the addition of a tasting bar and bar servery extending both sides of the wall between the front and rear rooms within this space. As such the proposed relocation of the Sui Generis public house will provide more covers within the ground floor of No 1 and 2 Cliffe High Street, than there are within the existing layout of the John Harvey Tavern, and will therefore improve the facility of the public house.”

The planning statement’s conclusion said the plan would: contribute to sustainable development, make efficient use of land, protect heritage assets, foster the appreciation for the existing town centre, introduce ‘a great place to visit and a place to work’, and foster ‘the appreciation of the important educational and historical facility at the wider Harvey’s Brewery’.

The Harvey's estates department told this newspaper: “We can confirm that we are currently exploring the potential to repurpose the site as a visitor centre. There is no plan to delicense the John Harvey Tavern under the planning proposal. This application is part of a broader proactive response to the evolving landscape of the hospitality sector. All pubs are having to constantly adapt to changes and challenges. The function of The John Harvey Tavern may need to adjust depending on likely neighbouring activity over the next few years, which is beyond our control. In this respect the entire ‘visitor centre’ project is a future proofing contingency.

“Our intention is to ensure the long-term sustainability of the site and to enhance the overall experience for visitors to the area. A visitor centre would celebrate our rich brewing heritage, provide an engaging space for education and community events, and continue to support local tourism. As well as the implementation of a visitor centre, Harvey’s find we no longer have need for the extensive offices in Cliffe High Street so these are envisaged to become top quality letting rooms as part of a broader hospitality function at Cliffe Bridge. Our brewery shop should remain unchanged.

“We understand the significance of the pub to the community. This planning proposal is an exciting project which will combine essential structural repairs, with further improvements to the outstanding profile of our historic brewery site.

“We’d like to reassure everyone that there are no plans to close the John Harvey Tavern in the immediate future. This planning decision will not impact the day-to-day running of the pub or any existing or future bookings. As soon as we have more information, we’ll share it. In the meantime, keep an eye on www.harveys.org.uk for updates.”