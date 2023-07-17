Popular Mid Sussex pub applies to knock down garage for more parking spaces and extended kitchen

Popular Staplefield pub The Jolly Tanners hopes to demolish its garage to make way for a replacement car park.

Matsim Properties applied to Mid Sussex District Council on May 16 through its agent Lomax Design Ltd and the application was validated on Thursday, July 13.

The company also wants to replace the seating area to the front of the building and extend the existing kitchens. The application is also for the re-use of the external store and single-storey extension to the rear.

The planning application said the proposed works include alterations to a Grade II listed building.

The Jolly Tanners in Staplefield. Google Street View

But it said: “The garage/outbuildings (not listed) are not attached to the main building and are constructed of brick and concrete panels with a corrugated panel roof.”

It added that the main building on Handcross Road was formerly terraced houses, which combined to form the Jolly Tanners Pub.

It said: “The part of the building we are proposing to form (an) opening in is the south-east elevation (away from the listed front elevation) and not seen from the street front elevation.”

It continued: “The later-built garage/store outbuilding is to be removed to allow for the extension of the kitchen/prep areas and the proposed landscaping and parking area. Openings are to be made at the ground floor level to provide access through to the new conservatory extension.”

If approved the plan would see the number of parking spaces on the site increased from 17 to 27. The existing gross internal floorspace is 183 square metres, which would be increased to 271 square metres.