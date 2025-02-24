Popular Midhurst day nursery joins Little Barn Owls Group

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of The Country Mouse Nursery School in Midhurst, West Sussex.

The Country Mouse was acquired in 2016 and a full refurbishment of the property, as well as its outside space, was undertaken to turn it into what it is today - a thriving, home-from-home setting that focuses on natural surroundings and nature to create a calm, nurturing environment.

The setting, which can accommodate up to 50 children between the ages of nought and five years, has an excellent local reputation and was graded “Good” by Ofsted in 2022.

Having done a fantastic job of building a successful business that is part of the local community, its former owner wanted to find a local buyer who could bring even more to the nursery.

Following a confidential sales process with Sophie Willcox at Christie & Co, the nursery has been sold to Little Barn Owls Nurseries, taking them to six settings across Sussex.

The former owner of the setting comments, “Through excellent communication with an introduction to a number of carefully identified people, we found a perfect buyer in Little Barn Owls which has a team who equally feel passionate about learning, and about learning through the environment, Farm School, Forest School and the great outdoors. They have also brought with them a local operational team to help grow that vision.”

Hayley Peacock, owner of Little Barn Owls Nurseries comments, “We are thrilled to be the new owners of The Country Mouse Nursery, soon to be Little Barn Owls at Midhurst. The team is delightful and we can't wait to develop the setting further and get to know the community. It has so much potential!”

Sophie Willcox, Director – Childcare & Education at Christie & Co, comments, “It was a pleasure working with the nursery owners to find the right buyer to carry forward its vision. I knew Hayley would like the nursery’s setting and that it would fit well within her group. I wish Hayley and the team the best of luck with the future of the business.”

The Country Mouse Nursery School was sold for an undisclosed price.