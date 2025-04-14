Popular party shop in Haywards Heath hits the mark with new darts store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new shop for darts enthusiasts has opened in Haywards Heath.

The Sussex Road Dart Shop is within Izzy’s Party Shop at 5 Sussex Road.

Izzy Gibbard, from the store, said: “We’ve been in the town for 19 years now, just coming up to 20 years, and we decided it was the right time to venture into something brand new. So we have introduced a dart shop into Haywards Heath.”

Izzy’s Party Shop was started in 2005 by Jane and Roy Gibbard and named after their daughter Izabel. It offers a wide variety of party products, including partyware, balloons, decorations, fancy dress, face paints, cake decorations, sweets, fireworks and more. Their balloon décor offers both simple bouquets and large structures and the team have created displays for both retail and corporate clients like Gatwick Airport and GMTV.

Izzy Gibbard is a keen darts player and part of the family team that own Izzy's Party Shop

Izzy said: “Within the shop we’ve now got a try-out board and we’re going to be selling lots of different things to do with darts. You can come and try our range of darts and buy anything that you need to get your hobby going.”

She added: “It would be lovely to see as many faces as possible so please come down and see what we have.”

Visit www.izzys-party-shop.com. The shop is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, but is closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays.