Popular pub in East Sussex village up for sale for £900,000

A popular pub near Hailsham is on the market for £900,000.

The Kings Head, a freehold property in Lower Horsebridge, is being sold via Christie & Co.

It offers five letting rooms, a restaurant, a large function room and a car park for 42 vehicles.

The net turnover is £605,746, according to the pub’s listing at www.rightmove.co.uk.

The Rightmove listing called The Kings Head ‘a prominent detached property offering good food as well as bed and breakfast accommodation’.

It said: “The pub offers a warm atmosphere with a huge range of wholesome foods including a carvery.”

It said the ground floor is laid out over three separate areas with two open fire places. It continued: “To the left of the property is the main restaurant area with its own bar counter (c.90 covers), to the centre is the bar area (c.50 covers) and to the right is a large function room (c.200 covers). There is also a large commercial kitchen with three-phase electric power, a separate prep room, wash-up room, walk-in chiller, small ground floor cellar and two office spaces, one off the kitchen and the other to the rear in the reception area.”

The letting accommodation is five en suite rooms above the pub. The listing said this accommodation currently consists of two doubles, one twin, one single and one family room. There is another letting room that needs decoration that is being used for storage at the moment. An owners’ flat is above the pub, which provides two double bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a large lounge/diner.

The listing said the business has built up a good reputation under its current ownership over the past 15 years. It said: “There is scope to increase trade further with the introduction of the additional letting room, as well as looking at reinstating planning for the further seven letting rooms.”