Popular Seaford seafront and town concession spaces available!

Seaford Town Council is excited to announce that tender applications are now live for a variety of concession spaces across the town.

The Town Council has launched the tender process for some of its highly sought town and seafront concession spaces. This provides an exciting opportunity for local entrepreneurs and businesses to step into prime locations across Seaford and establish or expand their business ventures.

There is one fixed asset concession: The Salts Café, and four non-fixed concessions for the Bönningstedt Beach Sauna, Bönningstedt Steps, Dane Road Promenade and South Hill Barn.

In addition, the town’s much loved West View Beach Huts are back offering a unique chance for up to four businesses to showcase their offerings along the bustling promenade during the summer season, from April to September 2025.

Tender applications are now officially open, inviting prospective applicants to submit completed application(s) to [email protected]

Submitted applications will be evaluated based on a range of criteria including locality, sustainability practices, inclusivity initiatives, health and wellbeing impact, and financial viability. Score weighting and full details can be found in the application packs.

The Town Council is committed to creating an inclusive and vibrant concession environment, actively encouraging local entrepreneurs to take advantage of these opportunities and are excited about the potential to enhance the commercial landscape for both residents and visitors.

Full application packs, including details of each concession opportunity, location, terms and conditions and how to apply can be downloaded from the Town Council’s Contracts and Tenders webpage: seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/contracts-and-tenders/