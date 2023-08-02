BREAKING
Popular West Sussex village pub to reopen following £200,000 investment

A landmark West Sussex village pub is set to reopen its doors next week after undergoing a £200,000 investment.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 17:18 BST

The Railway, in Lancing, has a brand-new ‘stunning’ look following works on the building, but has held onto its ‘beloved character and charm of a classic British pub’, according to operators Chris and Iryna Williams.

The husband-and-wife duo live in Lancing with their two children, and are involved with local groups and charities which they will be continuing to support through the pub.

Mr Williams said: “We are so excited to open the doors and welcome everyone back to the pub for a great time.

A landmark West Sussex village pub is set to reopen its doors next week after undergoing a £200,000 investment. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Iryna, the team and I want to make the Railway a hub for the whole Lancing community and look forward to inviting in new and old faces and families.

"There is so much going on, we hope to have some fun with you all and cannot wait to make some brilliant memories.”

The establishment, which is now part of the award-winning Craft Union Pub Company, has a new pool table and a darts board, as well as new HD TVs inside and outside in the new-look garden.

The pub’s drinks menu has also been revamped and features all of the classics, including a range of beers, wines and spirits.

To celebrate the reopening and investment of the Railway, the pub will be hosting a grand launch party weekend from August 18 – 20.

To find out more about the weekend, visit the pub’s website and Facebook page.

On Friday, from 8pm to 12am, guests can enjoy pizza, a caricaturist, fire breathers and stilt walkers. There will also be a DJ for the evening playing all the floor filler tunes.

On Saturday, a DJ will kick off the party at 8pm, before a live band provide the soundtrack for the night.

Rounding off the weekend will be a family fun day, starting at 12pm with a performance from a live acoustic band.

The Railway is situated at 1 North Road, Lancing, BN15 9AH, and is open Sunday to Thursday, 10am – 11.30pm and Friday to Saturday, 10am – midnight.

