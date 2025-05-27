Port Hotel Eastbourne is on the market with a price reduction to £1.85-million

One of Eastbourne’s most celebrated and successful coastal destinations, Port Hotel, is now being offered for sale for Offers in the Region of £1,850,000, inclusive of its successful trading business, established intellectual property, and the highly regarded Port Hotel™ brand.

Located on the scenic Royal Parade, Port Hotel Eastbourne is a stylish 19-room boutique hotel with an acclaimed restaurant and bar that opens onto a sun-filled oceanfront terrace.

Since its launch, Port has transformed the Eastbourne hospitality scene with its design-led interiors, thoughtful guest experience, and vibrant community ethos. The hotel has traded successfully since its opening at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, with strong occupancies and a high level of sought-after direct bookings, which is every hotelier's dream as these result in better profit margins for the hotel. Port won the prestigious International Hotel & Property Awards 2021 “Winner – Global Hotel under 50-keys”.

The hotel has earned numerous other accolades in the press, including praise from Conde Nast Traveller , The Guardian , The Times , Elle Decoration , and The Telegraph .

Port Hotel Eastbourne - bedroom views

It has consistently ranked in the top five hotels in Eastbourne on Booking.com and TripAdvisor. With a Booking.com rating of 8.8, TripAdvisor 4.5 stars, and a 4.5-star average on Google, Port has cultivated a loyal customer base and a strong reputation for quality and service.

Port’s PR and marketing success is a key part of its brand value, with:

• Over 15,000 Instagram followers

• Influencer campaigns reaching over 1.6 million followers

Port Hotel Eastbourne - the front facade (black buildings matter)

• Partnerships with major lifestyle brands including Antler, Pai Skincare, Urban Industry, and Towner Gallery

• Consistent media coverage with over 198 press placements since launch

• A content-rich digital presence and strong direct booking rate (62% of bookings made directly)

Peter Cadwallader and Ian Douglas, co-founders of Port, have decided to sell the business to pursue new personal and professional ventures. Ian Douglas is relocating to his native Cape Town, South Africa, while Peter Cadwallader plans to explore other creative projects.

Port Hotel Eastbourne - the bar

“This has been a deeply rewarding journey,” says Cadwallader. “Creating Port was about offering something new for the British seaside—stylish, soulful, and community-minded. Now it’s time for someone else to write the next chapter of Port.”

The sale includes:

• The 19-room freehold hotel property including all furniture, fixtures, equipment and stock

• Fully operational restaurant and bar

• All branding, trademarks, domain, social media accounts

• Port’s established customer base and marketing infrastructure

Interested parties are invited to contact:

GPS Business Sales:

Tel: (+44) 01323 727271

More about the hotel: www.porthotel.co.uk

Also, see the attached presentation on Port Hotels, which includes information on the brand and trademark, social media, and PR.