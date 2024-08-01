Portslade tyre and car service garage thrives in debut year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having opened its doors to customers in July 2023, HiQ Tyres & Autocare Portslade has quickly established itself as a premier destination for autocare and vehicle servicing in West Sussex.

The autocare centre, located on William Street Trading Estate in Portslade, forms part of the growing network of independent HiQ tyre and garage service centres across the UK, backed by global tyre brand Goodyear. The centre is dedicated to maintaining high standards of service and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every vehicle receives the best possible care.

The centre opened 12 months ago having invested heavily in the premises, new technologies and advanced machinery, maximising its capacity and offering a wide range of automotive services. It features a state-of-the-art workshop equipped with three car ramps and two commercial van ramps, offering a comprehensive range of vehicle services, including tyre replacement, wheel alignment, brake checks, MOT testing, and full vehicle servicing.

Since its opening, HiQ Portslade has seen a rapid expansion in demand for its services. To accommodate this growth, the centre has expanded its services to include customer access to one of two courtesy cars with automatic transmission. This investment further underscores the business’ dedication to increasing convenience and reducing service times, meaning drivers can stay on the road while their vehicles are being serviced.

In addition to providing automotive services for cars, HiQ Portslade's large workshop capacity also allows it to cater to commercial vans, supporting the fleets of fifteen local companies. This capability underscores the centre’s commitment to serving the community by ensuring both individual and business clients receive the highest quality service and maintenance for their vehicles.

Upon opening in July 2023, HiQ Portslade quickly gained a reputation for its exceptional levels of customer service, demonstrated by the number of positive reviews and five-star customer ratings it has received. The centre has concentrated on building brand loyalty by providing excellent service to all customers, which has reinforced its commitment to the local community. HiQ Portslade is proud to have received over 270 positive online reviews since opening. This achievement ranks the store second in the UK for the number of online reviews received among more than 160 HiQ autocentres nationwide.

Since opening, the business has also actively supported charitable initiatives, contributing donations to the national HiQ charity partner, Breast Cancer Now, alongside local initiatives such as the Fishersgate Flyers Youth Football Club. These contributions emphasise HiQ Portslade’s dedication to corporate social responsibility as well as its commitment to servicing automotive needs of the local community at a high standard.

“We’re incredibly proud that in just 12 months of operation, the Portslade community has recognised us as an honest and reliable destination for its automotive servicing needs,” said Steve Bourner, Centre Manager at HiQ Tyres & Autocare Portslade.

"Our commitment is to deliver outstanding customer service and high-quality vehicle care for all of our customers. We treat each customer like family, ensuring their needs are met with honesty and reliability. Our growth and success over the last year are a testament to the hard work of our team and the support of our valued customers.

"We’re exceptionally grateful for the warm reception that we have received so far and look forward to continuing to service Portslade’s tyre and vehicle servicing needs in the future.”