Poundstretcher’s stores in Hastings and St Leonards are now under new management.

The two branches will be running a weekend-long event where customers have the chance to win a £10 shopping voucher every hour.

The event runs from Friday (August 2) to Sunday (August 4) inclusive.

Customers will be randomly selected using the store instore radio system, the company said.

Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher’s new CEO, said: “Under new ownership and new leadership Poundstretcher is changing fast, whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great.

“The continued cost-of-living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money, and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week.

“To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend.”

Chris Jennings, store manager of the Bexhill Road branch, and Reese Ford, store manager of the branch in The Indoor Market in Albert Road, said they and their respective teams were ‘passionate’ about their business.

Chris added: “It’s great that customers have been noticing the lower prices and new brands in our store. We’re excited to be celebrating this new chapter with a three-day chance to win shopping voucher event and look forward to welcoming more customers into our store.”