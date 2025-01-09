Power firm kickstarts 2025 with hunt for new apprentices - roles in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

UK Power Networks is looking for 57 keen trainees seeking a new start in 2025, to join its award-winning apprenticeship programme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an alternative to ‘Quitter’s Day’ on January 10 when resolutions are sometimes broken, people can instead achieve their goals through an apprenticeship with Britain’s biggest electricity network operator, offering long-term career prospects in jobs that support a low carbon future.

The new roles are based at Crawley, Aldershot, Borehamwood, Brixton, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Camden, Canning Town, Chatham, Chilterns, Colchester, Covent Garden, Downham Market, Heathrow, Kings Lynn, Lea Valley, Maidstone, Norwich, Peterborough, Purfleet, Southend-on-Sea, Stevenage and Strood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven of the roles will be with the firm’s commercial arm, UK Power Networks Services, which runs private power networks for commercial clients, such as aviation, rail, defence and fleets.

UK Power Networks is looking for new recruits to join its award-winning craft apprenticeship programme. Applications are open until February 16 for career changers and March 16 for school or college leavers.

Career changers applying for the experienced apprentice roles have until the end of National Apprenticeship Week (February 10-16), to apply to become qualified cable jointers, substation fitters or overhead linespeople. These skilled crafts maintain and upgrade the vast network which brings electricity to around 20 million people across London, the South East and East of England.

School and college leavers have until March 16 to submit their applications for the foundation apprenticeship. They can complete the company’s Power Networks Craftsperson (Level 3) Apprenticeships in three years, while career changers undergo condensed training in two years. New foundation apprentices get to test their teamwork on an exciting Outward Bound adventure week in the Lake District and complete the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award during their training.

Charlie Aston, engineering trainee manager at UK Power Networks, said: “As some abandon their New Year’s resolutions this week, we invite candidates to consider our apprenticeship programme for lasting career and development opportunities. Successful recruits will work in a supportive team to learn all aspects of their trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our programme is ideal for team players with lots of motivation, who prioritise safety and high standards, enjoy manual work, problem-solving, and working outdoors in all weather conditions. We look for people who pride themselves on providing a great service for colleagues and customers alike.

UK Power Networks is looking for new recruits to join its award-winning craft apprenticeship programme, including in Crawley. Applications are open until February 16 for career changers and March 16 for school or college leavers.

“Demand for our apprenticeship is high and we urge applicants not to be deterred if they are not successful on their first attempt. Some of our best apprentices learned from their setback and re-applied more than once to secure a place.”

In 2024 UK Power Networks won a hat-trick of awards for its apprenticeships from the Department for Education across national and regional heats of the National Apprenticeship Awards. It was also named Training Provision of the Year at the national Energy & Utility Skills Awards.

To apply for the foundation or experienced craft apprenticeship roles visit the careers pages of UK Power Networks’ website. The application process involves an online application and CV, online assessment, audio interview and assessment centre, with an interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Successful candidates receive comprehensive training, mentorship, and support to ensure success and professional growth. Recruits are paid to learn and the company covers all travel expenses and residential training costs.