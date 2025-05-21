Prenups: not just for the rich & famous anymore

Bennett Oakley Solicitors

In recent years, prenuptial agreements, once seen as the preserve of the super-rich, have been quietly on the rise in England. A 2022 survey by Direct Line revealed that nearly 1 in 5 marriages in the UK now involve some form of legal agreement around finances before walking down the aisle.

As people marry later in life, often bringing property, savings, businesses or even children from previous relationships, the idea of a prenuptial agreement has moved from taboo to practical.

So what exactly is a prenup? Why are more people considering one? And can they be designed to evolve with a relationship over time?

In a special interview, Family Law Solicitor, Yaanick Nelson, joins Latest TV to discuss this increasingly popular legally binding agreement, and explores the following questions:

What is a prenuptial agreement?

Why should someone consider this?

Are they common in England?

Why Is It Important to Consult a Legal Professional When Drafting Your Prenup?

Watch the full interview here:

For more information regarding prenups and your options when entering into marriage, contact Yaanick Nelson directly at Bennett Oakley Solicitors.

*NOTE: Couple are advised to have finalised their prenuptial agreement at least 28 days before marriage.