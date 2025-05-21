Prenups: not just for the rich & famous anymore
As people marry later in life, often bringing property, savings, businesses or even children from previous relationships, the idea of a prenuptial agreement has moved from taboo to practical.
So what exactly is a prenup? Why are more people considering one? And can they be designed to evolve with a relationship over time?
In a special interview, Family Law Solicitor, Yaanick Nelson, joins Latest TV to discuss this increasingly popular legally binding agreement, and explores the following questions:
- What is a prenuptial agreement?
- Why should someone consider this?
- Are they common in England?
- Why Is It Important to Consult a Legal Professional When Drafting Your Prenup?
Watch the full interview here:
For more information regarding prenups and your options when entering into marriage, contact Yaanick Nelson directly at Bennett Oakley Solicitors.
*NOTE: Couple are advised to have finalised their prenuptial agreement at least 28 days before marriage.