Prestigious Chichester estate agents honoured for exceptional service and success

Isabel Neighbour, MD of Fine & Country Chichester, has been awarded at the brand’s annual Conference and Awards Gala, held on Friday, 28th February 2025, at The Brewery in London. This prestigious international event brought together Fine & Country agents from across the UK and further afield, including representatives from France, Jersey, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Australia.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Isabel Neighbour said: "We are thrilled to receive this award, which is a testament to our unwavering dedication and client-focused approach over the past year. It symbolises the culmination of our hard work and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service."

Themed ‘State of Mind’, the conference provided a platform for UK and international professionals from across the brand to connect, share insights, and celebrate achievements.

Reflecting on the event, Jonathan Handford, Interim Managing Director of Fine & Country, added: "Each year, the Fine & Country Conference and Awards Gala serves as a cornerstone for our international community, fostering collaboration and the exchange of knowledge and experiences.

"We are privileged to have an incredible network of agents who are always willing to share their expertise for the greater success of the brand. With our wealth of experience, cutting-edge technology, award-winning marketing, and passionate professionals, we believe Fine & Country will continue to set the benchmark for outstanding results."

The conference and awards gala also served as an opportunity to acknowledge Fine & Country agents within the network who have gone above and beyond, achieving amazing results over the past year. Praising the award winners, Handford comments: "We applaud the remarkable achievements of our agents and extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s award winners. Your excellence drives our collective success, and we are immensely proud to celebrate your contributions and accomplishments in 2024."