Prime retail spot in Worthing secured
Flude Property Consultants is pleased to announce the successful letting of a prime retail unit at 49 Montague Street, Worthing to Evapo Limited, a leading national vaping retailer.
The property comprises a well-positioned retail unit in Worthing’s busy pedestrianised town centre, offering excellent visibility and strong footfall. This letting underlines the continued demand for quality retail premises in the town.
The transaction was handled by Aaron Lees and Will Thomas of Flude Property Consultants, acting on behalf of the landlord.