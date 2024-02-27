Property lawyer joins forces with Setfords Solicitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne born Chris has 10 years' experience in providing legal advice on residential property law to Eastbourne and surrounding areas.

Setfords are a UK top 100 law firm. Their model is to provide background resources to support a network of 500+ qualified lawyers covering all areas of law on a consultancy basis. This allows consultants to manage their own clients and cashflow without the risk and cost of starting up a new firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris is a Licensed Conveyancer who specialises in offering legal advice tailored to residential property. These services include Freehold and Leasehold Conveyancing, New Build and Park Home sales and purchases, Remortgages and Lease Extensions.

Chris Hoadley.

Whilst Chris covers residential property, the network will allow his clients to access all other areas of law, so that a fully serviced law firm is provided through Setfords’ consultants.

Chris will be spending the working week balancing between his new home office and the co -working space at the Foundry which is located within the new Beacon centre. He is looking forward to showing this hidden gem to his clients and business contacts alike.

Chris can be flexible to the needs of the client. He understands that this may result in working longer hours some days, doing home visits, and not being tied down to a lunch break between 1-2pm, when most clients will want to get hold of him.

Why use Chris and Setfords

Direct contact with an experienced qualified lawyer

Responsive

Limited overheads allowing the need for less volume and more quality

Background admin support

Supporting local

Competitive transparent fees