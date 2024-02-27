Property lawyer joins forces with Setfords Solicitors
Eastbourne born Chris has 10 years' experience in providing legal advice on residential property law to Eastbourne and surrounding areas.
Setfords are a UK top 100 law firm. Their model is to provide background resources to support a network of 500+ qualified lawyers covering all areas of law on a consultancy basis. This allows consultants to manage their own clients and cashflow without the risk and cost of starting up a new firm.
Chris is a Licensed Conveyancer who specialises in offering legal advice tailored to residential property. These services include Freehold and Leasehold Conveyancing, New Build and Park Home sales and purchases, Remortgages and Lease Extensions.
Whilst Chris covers residential property, the network will allow his clients to access all other areas of law, so that a fully serviced law firm is provided through Setfords’ consultants.
Chris will be spending the working week balancing between his new home office and the co -working space at the Foundry which is located within the new Beacon centre. He is looking forward to showing this hidden gem to his clients and business contacts alike.
Chris can be flexible to the needs of the client. He understands that this may result in working longer hours some days, doing home visits, and not being tied down to a lunch break between 1-2pm, when most clients will want to get hold of him.
Why use Chris and Setfords
- Direct contact with an experienced qualified lawyer
- Responsive
- Limited overheads allowing the need for less volume and more quality
- Background admin support
- Supporting local
- Competitive transparent fees
Chris can be contacted on 01323 402542 and looks forward to assisting the local community with their property transactions.