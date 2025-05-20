Proposal for ‘small car park’ in East Sussex village to make chapel easier to rent

A small car park with 12 spaces has been proposed for a road in North Chailey.

Chailey Common Residents Management Company (CCRMC) and East Sussex County Council have applied to Lewes District Council to create the spaces on 390 square metres of land at Banks Road.

The application form, submitted by the agent GTA Civils & Transport, said the land is currently a paddock and said there would be space for turning as well.

It said: “The additional parking is required to help relive the limited parking available outside the chapel. CCRMC has responsibility for managing and operating the chapel and would like to make it available for rent to a wider customer base. However, currently, due to the lack of parking, it is not viable to rent, other than for low-key local events that don’t involve arriving by car. The additional parking provided in the paddock field served via Banks Road, would provide additional parking for residents and potential new users of the chapel.”

A new car park with 12 spaces has been proposed for land on Banks Road in North Chailey. Photo: Google Street View

It added that the site is screened from Banks Road by an existing hedge line and trees. On the south side it is screened by the existing fence line of the housing development. The application form said the proposed car park would not be lit ‘in accordance with Chailey Parish Council’s “Dark Skies” policy’.