Proposal put forward for new M&S foodhall near Eastbourne

A proposal has been put forward for a new M&S foodhall near Eastbourne.

Marks & Spencer is proposing a new foodhall in Dittons Road in Stone Cross that ‘will bring great quality retail to an area experiencing growth and investment’.

The proposed foodhall would be approximately 2,020 sqm GIA (Gross Internal Area) as well as offer 137 customer and staff car parking spaces, including EV charging points and accessible bays as well as secure cycle parking facilities.

The proposal’s website states: “The location offers convenient access from Dittons Road and is well served by local buses. The store is intended to support local shopping needs.

An artists' impression of the proposed M&S Foodhall Picture: stonecrossmands

"Cycle parking will also help encourage sustainable modes of travel.

"The proposed store will offer convenient shopping in a modern and attractive setting, providing a sales area of 1,486 sqm, customer favourites such as the M&S cheese barge, the award winning wine selection, and ranges such as Plant Kitchen and Free-from, M&S’s flowers and plant range, with a small non-food range and fresh produce, bakery items, chilled meals, and M&S-branded groceries.

"Located close to the A27/A22 junction, and adjacent to a new care home and recently completed housing developments, the proposed store will be easily accessible and serve a local catchment. The store will be well designed, and modestly sized with dedicated car and cycle parking.

A public exhibition about the proposal will be held on Thursday, June 5 from 3.30pm to 7.30pm at Saint Luke’s Church to speak with the team and ask any questions.

A Transport Assessment will also be submitted as part of the planning application to assess the highways implications of the development.