£431,000 boost for Bognor Regis seafront regeneration

Plans to rejuvenate Bognor’s seafront will take another step forward, after the £431,000 required for further design and survey work was approved by council bosses.

That funding means initial concepts for improving public areas on The Esplanade will go through to the next stage.

The scheme, which will be delivered in partnership with Arun District Council, could include landscape the following changes:

-Landscape enhancements

- Improved highway crossing points between the beach and town, creating a more accessible and connected community space.

-Improving the connections between the Esplanade, the Place St Maur improvement scheme, the planned renovation of the Alexandria Theatre and seafront, all with an eye to improving the experience for visitors.

-The facility to temporarily close parts of the esplanade for special, short-term events, providing enhanced opportunities for business, tourism and the visitor economy.

Steve Waight, cabinet member for support services and economic development at West Sussex County Council said: “The allocation of £431,000 for further design and survey work is great news and shows how our partnership working with Arun District Council is taking the regeneration of Bognor Regis forward.”

Councillor Andy Cooper, committee chair for the Arun District Council Economy Committee, added: “We are delighted to see the allocation of this funding for Bognor Regis.

“This comes in addition to the recent award from the Levelling Up Fund of over £12 million to refurbish and extend the Alexandra Theatre and will go a long way to improving and reinvigorating the Esplanade area of the town. “