Pub in East Sussex village named among best seaside spots in the country

A pub in a village in East Sussex has been named among the best seaside pubs in the country according to a national publication.

The Tiger Inn in East Dean was named among the very best as part of a list, compiled by the Daily Mail ,of the best seaside pint spots across the country's that you must visit.

The publication said that the pub was located by the ‘the finest beach for miles, Birling Gap’ and that East Dean is ‘flint cottage perfection and the pub, said to date from the 12th century, is wonderfully cosy with local Harvey’s on tap.’

The pub offers a variety of foods for guests to enjoy on its menus including traditional favourites such as Black and Blue Beef Burger and Haddock and Chips.

Other pubs featured on the list included The Albion in Hastings, The Crown and Anchor in Chichester and The Anchor Bleu in Bosham.