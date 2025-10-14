Pub owners branch out with new shop venture in Alfriston

Olga and Alex Polizzi have opened a shop right next door to their hotel, The Star in Alfriston in East Sussex. The Polizzis bought the property, one of the oldest buildings in the village, several years ago and have been restoring it over the last ten months. COLLECTION POLIZZI sells a range of fashion and accessories. This includes products that can be seen at The Star, from the Italian leather keyrings that are used for the hotel bedrooms to the bespoke ceramics designed by Gabriella Shaw, that includes teacups, candles, teapots, jugs, plates and dog bowls.

Alex Polizzi says: “This is a completely new venture for us, and it is both exciting and nerve-wracking! Hotel guests often comment that they would like to take some element of the hotel’s design back home with them, and we are very pleased to start with this little collection. Alfriston has lots of wonderful independent shops, and we hope that COLLECTION POLIZZI will complement these, and add to Alfriston’s reputation as a wonderful place to visit in East Sussex.”

Located on the South Downs Way, Alfriston is popular with walkers, so COLLECTION POLIZZI stocks rainwear including raincoats and gilets by Ilse Jacobsen, rainhats, umbrellas by BLUNT and scarves by Ochre. There is womenswear by Jacco Maricard, OSKA, American Vintage, Ilse Jacobsen and Jumper 1234. Homeware include storage files, boxes, pen pots and memo pads by Harris & Jones, in a stunning celestial star design by Cressida Bell.

COLLECTION POLIZZI sells the Wildsmith hair and body range that can be seen in rooms at The Star. Wildsmith is a British skincare and spa brand that creates clinically proven science-based products to transform skin health and support wellbeing. Their award-winning products are formulated with lab grown actives, bioactives, botanicals, clays and minerals and biodynamically grown plants.

COLLECTION POLIZZI, High Street, Alfriston, East Sussex, BN26 5TA

Opening Hours: Daily 11am – 5pm.