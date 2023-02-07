Pub sold, retailer moves and eatery set to open in another week of movement in Chichester city centre

Joe Stack looks at another week of changes for shops in Chichester.

The city centre is once again proving itself to be a lively landscape for independent business as we look at more changes in the high street. Last week we learned about the Hornet Alehouse being sold to Little Monstery Brewery and beer lovers don’t have long to wait as the venue reopens following its refurbishment on Thursday.

Alehouse regulars wished a warm farewell to Glenn Johnson who opened the pub in April 2018 and now moves into IT development. The new owner Brenden Quinn, has hired an all-star team, some of whom are already familiar faces.

A once empty North Street shop is slowly and steadily being renovated as The Sty in Chi prepares to open. The street food café is set to open in the coming weeks and anyone walking past the shop can peek through the glass and see renovations coming along nicely.

SeaRoc has left this massive South Street building - what's next for the site?

Scaffolders are working away at a massive South Street building too. SeaRoc moved out last summer but works begin to be taking place as the property is back on the market.

Developers at The Bull Inn in Market Road were asked to carry out archaeological excavations to the rear of the building before renovations could begin. To the delight of Chichester historians, they unearthed an ancient ditch which would have been used to support the defensive efforts of the city wall.

The full report is yet to be published but now that the digging is out the way the new owners of the venue can begin sprucing up the boozer. Fingers crossed it can be open by the summer.

Clothing and homeware store Rosie Rose in East Street changed locations. The shop appeared in the city in 2020 and a sign in the window says they are moving to a nearby building but there are no clues yet as to which one.

The team has been approached for more information.