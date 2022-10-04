Public consultation for major warehouse plans in Polegate
Developers are hoping to move forward with plans for five warehouses to come to land near Polegate with a public consultation this week.
Last month the Herald reported on proposals for warehouses the size of 17 football pitches to be built on land in Polegate. A scoping opinion report has been submitted to Wealden District Council for this development. This is when someone who proposes to make a planning application can ask the planning inspectorate to state its opinion as to the scope and level of detail of the information to be provided in the Environment Statement. A full planning application will be submitted in the future.
Formula Land is now holding a public consultation on Thursday (October 6) at Polegate Community Centre 3.30pm-7pm. This will give residents the chance to find out more about the consultation and give feedback.
The full scoping request document can be read on the Wealden District Council website (reference: WD/2022/6505/SCO).