Public consultation for major warehouse plans in Polegate

Last month the Herald reported on proposals for warehouses the size of 17 football pitches to be built on land in Polegate. A scoping opinion report has been submitted to Wealden District Council for this development. This is when someone who proposes to make a planning application can ask the planning inspectorate to state its opinion as to the scope and level of detail of the information to be provided in the Environment Statement. A full planning application will be submitted in the future.