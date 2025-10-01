Pubs in Eastbourne and Hailsham named in national Good Beer Guide

Pubs in Eastbourne and Hailsham have been praised in the national Good Beer Guide.

The London and County and Cornfield Grange in Eastbourne have been listed in Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2026.

The pubs were praised for the quality of their real ale by members of the town’s CAMRA branch.

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pubs following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer. They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

The London and County pub in Terminus Road, Eastbourne. Picture: Staff

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The pubs deserve their place in The Good Beer Guide 2026.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

Cornfield Garage pub manager Sam Gurkas added: “We are delighted that the pub has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

The George Hotel, Hailsham. Picture: Google Maps

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

The George Hotel in Hailsham was also listed in the guide and was praised for its selection of ales on tap.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The George Hotel deserves its place in The Good Beer Guide 2026.

The Good Beer Guide contains details of more than 4,500 recommended pubs and a directory of UK breweries and tap-rooms with a list of their regular beers.