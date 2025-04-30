Pulborough-based Exposure Marine launches three new products for enhanced night sailing
These latest products in their RAW range feature red light designed to optimise night vision and have all been developed to meet World Sailing Offshore Special Regulations for safety.
For every Exposure Marine product sold, 500g of ocean-bound plastic is recovered, thanks to the company’s partnership with CleanHub.
The new products are:
RAW Plus: a powerful, waterproof (IP67) pocket torch with 500-lumen bright white light and 90-lumen red light to preserve night vision. Its unique single click activation starts in low red mode to prevent glare, with three power modes in both red and white, with universal USB-C charging.
HT RAW: a 750-lumen head torch – the ultimate lighting companion for adventure on land or at sea. Built of lightweight (just over 100g) aluminium, this versatile product delivers spot and wide white beams with piercing brightness, as well as an ultra-low, wide red mode that runs for over 95 hours.
RAW X: a compact pocket torch with all of the HT RAW features, but with a red mode runtime of over 140 hours.
All lights can access red mode without the need to scroll through white mode
Fastnet Pack
With the world’s elite teams gearing up for the 2025 Rolex Fastnet Race, Exposure’s popular customised Fastnet Packs are already kitting out vessels, including multiple race champions, Tschuss 2. https://exposuremarine.com/racepack