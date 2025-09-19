Purchaser banks East Grinstead town centre property at auction

The upper floors of a former bank premises in East Grinstead were sold at auction this week after a bidding war.

The 15 London Road property was among 195 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers – the firm’s largest auction by lot numbers in 13 years.

It was sold for £186,000 leasehold after competitive bidding at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 18 September.

The property – the former NatWest Bank which shut in 2024 – comprises the whole of the upper floors of the imposing former bank premises on the main thoroughfare of the popular market town.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “I wasn’t surprised to see strong interest in this property which led to 38 bids and an excellent result for both vendor and purchaser.

“We considered that the former offices have potential for residential conversion, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable, or could be utilised as existing business premises.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Closing date for the next auction, the seventh this year, is 6 October with the catalogue available from 9 October. Bidding goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.