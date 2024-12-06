Quality Care Group shines at the National Insurance Awards 2025

Hove based insurance broker, Quality Care Group is thrilled to announce its shortlisting in three prestigious categories at the upcoming National Insurance Awards 2025: Commercial Lines Specialist Broker of the Year, Commercial Lines Claims Team of the Year, and Best Workplace of the Year.

This recognition underscores the company's continued commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction within the insurance industry.

Managing Director Darren Pollard expressed his pride in the nominations, stating, “Being recognised across three categories is a tremendous achievement and testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. It is an honour to have our efforts acknowledged at such a high level, and we look forward to celebrating with the industry at the awards.”

Quality Care Group has consistently demonstrated its leadership in providing bespoke insurance solutions tailored to the Care Sector. The team’s innovative approach, client-first mindset, and focus on proactive risk management have set benchmarks in the industry. As the largest independent broker in the sector, Quality Care Group remains committed to exceeding client expectations while supporting care businesses across the UK.

The Commercial Lines Claims Team has also been recognised for their exceptional work. From prompt claim resolutions to clear communication, the team has built a reputation for providing reassurance and results during challenging times. This nomination acknowledges the team’s integral role in safeguarding the trust and success of Quality Care Group’s clients.

In addition to its operational excellence, Quality Care Group is committed to fostering a supportive, inclusive, and rewarding workplace culture. This nomination for Best Workplace of the Year recognises the company’s efforts to empower its team with professional development opportunities, mental health support, and a strong sense of community.

The National Insurance Awards 2025 will take place in March at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square, Mayfair. Quality Care Group eagerly anticipates the final results and looks forward to celebrating its achievements with the industry.