Queen Victoria Inn, Rottingdean, up for sale

Rottingdean’s Queen Victoria Inn is being auctioned in the run up to Christmas with a guide price of £400,000-plus.

The freehold vacant property at 54 High Street is among 148 lots listed across southern England by Clive Emson Auctioneers in the firm’s December auction, including four in and around Brighton.

Sam Kinloch, director and senior auction appraiser at the firm, said: “Now in need of renovation, the former pub is believed to hold great potential for a variety of future uses.

“These may include full residential conversion to provide four flats, part conversion to provide residential accommodation whilst retaining a commercial element on the ground floor and further potential for a loft conversion and rear extension to increase the overall living space, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

1, 2 & 3 Forest Farm Cottages, Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate, near Haywards Heath.

Arranged over two floors, and with a large attic space, the property currently comprises the ground floor bar with a “well-proportioned” three-bedroom flat above. Outside there is a beer garden with side and rear access.

Also being auctioned is a former farmstead near Haywards Heath.

Currently let at £20,820 per annum, the lot comprises three adjoining cottages and various outbuildings, with the site extending to just over half an acre.

30 Queens Cottages, Wadhurst.

Two of the cottages are let on Regulated Tenancies, with an end-terrace three-bedroom cottage over two floors offered with vacant possession and in need of updating.

The property at 1, 2 & 3 Forest Farm Cottages, Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate has a guide price of £600,000 - £650,000 and is freehold with part vacant possession.

Chalked for updating, a three-bedroom semi-detached character cottage near Heathfield has a guide price of £130,000 - £140,000. Fairfield Cottage, Cross In Hand, is freehold with vacant possession.

3 Stream Cottages, Horam, Heathfield.

A mid-terrace property at 3 Stream Cottages, Horam, Heathfield, has a guide price of £140,000 - £150,000 and is currently let at £3,600 per annum.

With three floors and two bedrooms, it is let on a Protected Statutory Tenancy at a current rental of £75 per week.

Fairfield Cottage, Cross In Hand, near Heathfield.

On the instructions of executors, a semi-detached house in Wadhurst is being auctioned too.

The freehold property at 30 Queens Cottages, with a guide price of £250,000-plus, has three bedrooms and is described as being in need of refurbishment.

Bidding for the auction, the last of eight this year by Clive Emson Auctioneers, is live on 9 December and concludes on 11 December.