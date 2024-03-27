Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steamworks Bakehouse and Bar said it is looking to expand following the success of the Steamworks at Seaford Railway Station.

Their recent application to South Downs National Park requests changing the use of the former railway station to a bar and light refreshment facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People can view the application at www.southdowns.gov.uk/planning-applications/find-an-application using reference SDNP/24/00706/FUL

Steamworks hopes to transform a derelict building at Glynde Railway Station into a new bar. Photo: Google Street View

In its application The Steamworks said: “We have recently secured an alcohol premises license and signed a long lease on a small site at Glynde train station. We hope to refurbish the derelict site to an extremely high standard. We aim to sell top quality food and beverage sourced locally to support sustainable local business.”

Steamworks said the site was built in 1844 by the London Brighton and South Coast Railway, calling Glynde station ‘a small but perfectly formed early Victorian structure with a wealth of historical features and architecture’. But they said the building has been empty for a long time and they aim to bring it ‘back to its former glory’. The company said this will involve ‘sympathetically restoring the building’ with an emphasis on its history and surroundings.

Steamworks said: “With over 30 years’ experience in hospitality and catering, the aim is to create a unique and attractive environment where our discerning customers can enjoy a small and intimate experience with a focus on comfort, ambience, excellent service and outstanding local food and beverage worthy of the South Downs National Park and surrounding areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steamworks believe they have found ‘the perfect venue’ after meeting with Glynde and Beddingham Parish Council and residents.

Steamworks co-owner Stuart Ward said: “We have a bar in Seaford that works really well and we see it as a community hub. It’s a very small and intimate venue and that’s what we’re trying to recreate in Glynde.”

Stuart said this would be the first pub in Glynde since the Trevor Arms closed in 2017. But he said the team see it as more of a ‘café/bar’ supporting local breweries.