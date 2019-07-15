Rail works close village level crossing overnight

The level crossing in Wallsend Road at Pevensey Bay Railway Station is to close for three nights at the end of the month.

Works will start on Monday July 29 and Wallsend Road will be closed from 9.30pm to 5am until Friday August 2.

Diversions will be in place while Network Rail carries out civil engineering works.

A spokesperson said, “It is anticipated the works will be undertaken between July 29 and August 2 depending on the weather conditions.”

Wallsend Road will be closed 15 metres either side of the level crossing, said the spokesperson.