Railway landmark in Uckfield could fulfil Sussex brewery’s dream

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 150-year-old signal box falling into disrepair could be transformed into a micropub if a Sussex brewery has its way.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Acre Brewery, based at Blackboys in East Sussex has its eyes set on the former Uckfield signal cabin and has submitted a formal planning application to be considered by Wealden District Council.

The 19th-century structure, not used by the railway since the station was moved across the road and the level crossing decommissioned, was purchased by Uckfield town council who wanted to secure the landmark’s future. Now the brewery, started by three school friends, feels it could be the perfect site for a taproom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The historic signal box was a taxi office at one time but has laid empty for the past two years and is now looking rather sorry for itself”, said Three Acre Brewery’s Chester Broad. “We feel it would be perfect as a local meeting place, where people could gather over one of our craft ales or a coffee.”

There would be indoor and outdoor seating areas under the plans.

In January 2024 the brewery began crowdfunding for a brewery tap but several potential premises in and around Uckfield proved unsuitable for one reason or another. “We have now reinvigorated our taproom plans in the hope the old signal box plans are approved”, adds Chester.

“We are so excited at the prospect of being able to invest thousands of pounds revitalise the building which has been such a landmark in the town for generations.”

Exterior redecoration would restore the signal box to its former glory, in line with building regulations and preserving its historic character. Internally, plans are for some tasteful modernisation to include better toilet facilities as well as comfortable seating areas for customers. A number of local jobs would also be created and profits would be reinvested into the premises for continued maintenance and preservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery staff will be on hand to talk through their plans at their second Luxford Beer Garden event in Uckfield over the late May bank holiday weekend. They will be taking their mobile bar to Luxford Fields on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th May for a pop-up beer garden.

Uckfield's landmark signal box could be transformed if Three Acre Brewery's plans are approved.

“We have plans to build on the huge success of last year’s inaugural event”, says Head Brewer Jamie Newton. “We'll be serving pints of our locally-brewed beers, with live music, street food and other local producers. All we need now is good weather and customers.”