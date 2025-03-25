Rampion Community Fund opens to new applications

The Rampion Community Benefit Fund provides grants of up to £20,000 for charities, community groups, and not-for-profit organisations in Sussex to reduce energy costs and enhance sustainability. Managed by the Sussex Community Foundation and funded by Rampion Offshore Wind Ltd, the 2025 window for applications is open until 2nd May 2025.

What is the Rampion Community Benefit Fund?

The fund is set up by Rampion Offshore Wind Ltd and managed by the Sussex Community Foundation. It supports initiatives that focus on reducing energy costs, promoting sustainability, and mitigating climate change.

For the 2025 programme, the fund will provide capital funding for community organisations who want to introduce energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades to their buildings.

The Rampion Wind Farm off the coast of Brighton.

Who is eligible to apply?

The fund is open to charities, community groups, and not-for-profit organisations located within the Rampion ‘area of benefit’ in Sussex.

To be eligible, applicants must demonstrate that they have their own bank account, a constitution or set of governing rules, and relevant policies (such as Equal Opportunities, Safeguarding, and Health & Safety).

Organisations must also be able to show that they are volunteer-led with no financial benefit to members, as the fund is designed to support charitable causes.

How much grant funding is available?

Grants of up to £20,000 are available for capital projects that will improve community buildings in terms of energy conservation or renewable energy generation.

Eligible projects can include energy audits, energy-saving measures (e.g. insulation), renewable energy installations (e.g. solar panels).

Projects must aim to reduce CO2 emissions, raise awareness of clean energy solutions, and provide lasting benefits in terms of energy cost savings.

The deadline for the 2025 application window is 2nd May 2025.

Successful past projects

The Rampion Fund has helped Henfield Hall in East Sussex to install rooftop solar panels and solar batteries, which trustees of the hall say has saved them £12,000 in energy costs over the last two years.

An initial feasibility survey for the solar project at Henfield Hall was carried out by Brighton & Hove Energy Services Co-op (BHESCo), a registered delivery partner with the Rampion Fund.

In addition to supporting Henfield Hall, the Rampion Fund has enabled BHESCo to deliver energy audits for Sight Support in Worthing and Shoreham Rowing Club.