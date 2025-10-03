Raquel the robin takes up residence at garden centre in West Sussex: ‘She spends most of her time sat on the till with me’

A ‘resident robin’ has become a hit with customers at a garden centre in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The friendly bird, who has been named Raquel, moved into UpCountry Garden and Country Store in Scaynes Hill about a month ago, said animal barn supervisor Cami Jarrett.

Cami, 34, from Haywards Heath, said Raquel can come and go as she pleases and loves singing to people in the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cami said: “She spends 90 per cent of her life keeping me company.”

Raquel the robin moved into UpCountry Garden and Country Store in Scaynes Hill about a month ago. Photo: Cami Jarrett

“She spends most of her time sat on the till with me,” Cami said, adding that Raquel’s favourite spots are on top of a charity box or the dog biscuit tin next to it.

“She likes to sit up there and sing to the customers when they come in,” Cami continued. “She feeds off the dog treats. She’s an opportunist so whenever a dog treat drops on the floor she goes down and pecks it.”

Raquel also seems to like interacting with people.

Cami said: “If a customer points her out and goes ‘ooh, look a robin’, she’ll almost do a little show and fly around and land on different bits of the shop as if she’s showing off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Animal barn supervisor Cami Jarrett

The ‘cute and entertaining’ bird even flies in front of dogs. “I think she just enjoys winding them up,” said Cami, who explained that she chose the name Raquel after the Only Fools and Horses character.

“She’s quite gobby and she sings and chats away all day,” she said. “There’s another robin who sits outside where the roses are and she doesn’t like him and they sit and ‘chat’ to each other all day.”

But Cami explained that despite this communication, Raquel will not let the other robin into the shop.

Raquel has become popular with customers with people coming in just to see her and take photos. Cami, who is a veterinary nurse and loves animals, is especially fond of Raquel and added that she has a rescue dove at her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Raquel’s favourite spots is the dog biscuit tin. Photo: Cami Jarrett

She said UpCountry Garden and Country Store embraces wildlife and said it is ‘lovely’ for the shop to have a resident robin.

Cami added that there are actually three robins that have taken up residence at the garden centre. But she said Raquel is the one who lives in the pet barn. Raquel stays in there overnight so Cami said she most likely has her nest up in the rafters.

Visit www.upcountrystorehouse.com or see the shop’s Instagram at @upcountryanimals.