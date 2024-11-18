Rarely available warehouse space snapped up in Newhaven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On behalf of Petchey Holdings, SHW has secured a new lease with a national trade operator at Newhaven Industrial Park on Beech Road, Newhaven, East Sussex.

Unit 8, Newhaven Industrial Park comprises 6,021 sq ft of newly refurbished warehouse/industrial space, purpose built with a two-storey integral office section.

Located to the south east of Newhaven town centre, in an established commercial area, access to beach Road is via the A259 south coast road, which in turn links to the A26 (New Road).

The A26 provides the main north-south access between Newhaven and the A27 with onward connections to Lewes, Brighton and the national road network.

David Martin, Partner and Head of Sussex Coast Business Space at SHW, says: “Now this quality warehouse - rarely available in the area - has been snapped up, we are pleased to say that a further 20,258 sq ft, with scope for division, will be becoming available soon.

“Close to the Newhaven Ferry Terminal and railway station, with the residential area expanding, the space suits a variety of occupiers looking to reduce their overheads, including trade counter use.”

SHW is the sole letting agent for Unit 8 Newhaven Industrial Park.