Razzamataz Theatre Schools offer a franchise and grant Worth £25,000 in Future Founders Competition

Razzamataz Theatre Schools’ Future Founders initiative offers two entrepreneurs a franchise opportunity and a £10,000 start-up grant, totaling up to £25,000 each.

For 25 years, Razzamataz Theatre Schools has been part of the growing trend of franchises that offer life skills to children and young people through the performing arts, helping them build confidence, creativity, and a strong sense of self. The launch of the ‘Future Founders’ aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with opportunities to build a successful business. This initiative aligns with the growing demand for entrepreneurship in educational sectors. It was the brainchild of Denise, the founder of Razzamataz Theatre Schools, who appeared on the UK’s BBC Dragons’ Den and secured £50,000 investment from serial entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne. It’s an exciting new competition offering two individuals, aged 18 plus, the chance to run their own Razzamataz Theatre School, with a franchise territory at no cost and grant to support the launch.

This incredible opportunity will provide two winners with a franchise school in either the UK or UAE, each worth up to £15,000, with Sussex being an area where Razzamataz would love to launch. On top of that, winners will also receive a £10,000 launch grant to kickstart their business. With a total prize value of up to £25,000 per winner, Future Founders is designed to support with the financial barriers that can prevent aspiring entrepreneurs from starting their own business.

Future Founders is not just about business ownership; it's about making a real difference in the life of the winner as well as those young lives in their communities. Razzamataz is on the lookout for individuals who are passionate about the performing arts, eager to inspire young people, and committed to building a legacy, one that creates a wide-ranging, positive ripple effect for many years to come.

Razzamataz students with Denise and Duncan Bannatyne

“We’re looking for people with purpose, passion, and potential,” says Denise Gosney, Founder and Managing Director of Razzamataz. “You don’t need a business degree or a huge amount of experience. If you have the drive and a belief in the power of performing arts to change lives, this could be your time.”

The Razzamataz franchise system is designed to support people from diverse backgrounds, including performers, teachers, parents and plenty more who have never previously run a business. With comprehensive training, a dedicated support team, and proven systems developed over 25 years, franchisees are guided every step of the way. Whether it's marketing, operations, recruitment, or curriculum delivery, Razzamataz equips its franchisees with the tools, confidence, and mentorship needed to succeed. Many of the current successful school owners came to Razzamataz with no prior business experience, proving that with passion, commitment, and the right support, anything is possible.

Entrants will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a supportive judging panel composed of franchise and entertainment experts. The panel is led by Denise and also features Hayley Limpkin, Strategic Support and Franchise Coach, British singer-songwriter Ben Ofoedu, and Cheryl White, CEO of Apollo Care, a leading home care franchise. Cheryl says, “I’ve always loved supporting franchise initiatives that help people take their first steps into business. Razzamataz nurtures both talent and confidence, and it’s a real privilege to champion the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Echoing this, Ben adds: “This is most exciting opportunity for an individual it’s very rare that someone who shows promise gets a foot up the ladder of life. I am extremely privileged to be involved in that process.”

Denise Gosney appeared on BBC’s Dragons’ Den and won an investment to support and grow her business, Razzamataz Theatre Schools

The Future Founders’ initiative recognises the financial hurdles that many aspiring business owners face. To mark its milestone anniversary, Razzamataz is giving back, creating real change for individuals who may not otherwise get the opportunity to launch their own school.

“We know there’s untapped talent out there, people who have the heart and vision to make a huge impact, but not necessarily the means,” adds Denise. “Future Founders is about giving those people a platform to start and with our support, we believe they will go on to create thriving businesses, working in a flexible way that most supports their lifestyles.”

Insider Advice for Future Founders

“It doesn’t matter what your background is because Razzamataz will give you all the training you need, but it is important that you like working with young people, and you are a good communicator,” Lauren Bill, Principal of Razzamataz schools in Weymouth and Dorchester.

“In business, situations change rapidly so it is important to be adaptable and you must have a vision. But the most important thing for this role is that you must love people,” James Pennell-Tutill, Principal of Razzamataz schools in Newcastle and Northumberland.

“I have no business background so I did have lots of concerns but as soon as I started training and could see the support that I would get, everything just fell into place,” Samantha Wingfield Principal of Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard.

Applications are now open.

Learn more contact form:https://www.razzamataz.co.uk/future-founders-hotlist/

Important dates

Future Founders opens - 1st July

Future Founders Closes - 19th September

Pitch Night - 10th November

T&Cs apply.