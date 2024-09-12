Reasons to love life at Caer Gwent in Worthing

Nurse with Caer Gwent resident. Photography by Sophie Ward

​At Guild Care, we have decades of experience in helping people decide whether a care home is the right choice for them or their loved one.

There are so many things to consider during this time, and feeling confident that you’ve chosen the right care home can feel daunting.

We know that our homes – Caer Gwent, Linfield House and Haviland House – are special places to be, and we work closely with families as they make a decision on which home is right for them.

Here we look at what makes Caer Gwent special, and why it means so much to our residents.

Caer Gwent residents enjoying activities

Person-led nursing

Every resident at Caer Gwent – and indeed in all Guild Care homes – benefits from fully inclusive nursing care as standard. That means that a clinical team is on hand 24/7, addressing all daily needs without our residents having to travel to clinics, hospitals or surgeries, or rely on visiting care provided by district nurses.

Our nurses know every resident because they see them daily, providing person-led care that changes as their needs evolve. From help with small daily tasks such as taking medication, to caring for those with the most complex needs, our nurses are on hand at all hours of the day and night and they are familiar faces to everyone.

A loyal, long-standing team

Across all our homes, we employ more staff than the industry average, which means they each have more time to care. We invest in training and development, which not only benefits our residents, but also brings an immense amount of job satisfaction to our team.

Our staff retention rate is high, and many of our carers and management team have been with us for more than 20 years, myself included. This creates continuity and familiarity for our residents and brings a real sense of reassurance to their loved ones, knowing that they are part of the Guild Care family.

Magic moments, every day

At Caer Gwent we pledge to make every day special, and our packed activity schedule plays a big part in helping our residents create new, happy memories. From activities such as armchair yoga and social dances, to day trips to the seaside and within the local community, we bring variety to our residents and ensure there is something for every ability and interest. We also welcome friends and relatives to join us, helping to create special moments between them and their loved ones.

Caer Gwent is a truly special place to call home. Our charitable status also means we are able to reinvest profits back into our homes, ensuring we can continue to provide the best possible nursing, facilities and services to every person in our care, all from the comfort of our beautiful Worthing homes.

We are currently running a special offer for new residents on respite and permanent stays, to find out more please call our Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327 or email [email protected].

• This article has been submitted by Clare Feest, Caer Gwent home manager