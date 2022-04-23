Record Store Day: Five record stores in East Sussex

Record Store Day sees record shops from across the UK coming together to celebrate the unique culture of record collecting.

With the first event held in 2008 after organisers wanted to draw attention to the 1,400 independent record stores in their native US, the event is now a staple of the musical calendar, with shops from all over the world, taking part.

"This is a day for the people who make up the world of the record store—the staff, the customers, and the artists—to come together and celebrate the special role these independently owned stores play in their communities," the Record Store Day website says.

The day gives record store owners a chance to ply their wares, collectors a chance to puck up rare albums and newcomers a chance to investigate a new and exciting hobby, discovering an interesting new way to engage with their favourite music.

To get you all in that vinyl spirit, here are five record shops from across East Sussex.

1. The Vinyl Frontier, Eastbourne You'll find more than just records here. The Vinyl Frontier is also a great place to stop off for a latte or a hot chocolate. One of the largest record shops in Eastbourne, this the store is home to an extensive collection of records, singles and EPs. Check them out on Grove Road, Eastbourne.

2. Union Music Store, Lewes Selling books, gifts, merchandise and t-shirts alongside the usual collection of new and pre-loved records, the Union Music Store is Lewes' leading record shop. Check them out at Landsdown Place, Lewes. www.unionmusicstore.com Photo: Google Maps

3. Platform One Records, Bexhill On-Sea Specialising in pre-loved vinyl records, this Bexhill favourite sells 'good, collectable albums, singles and EPs'. Find them on London Road, Bexhill. Photo: Google Maps

4. Fine Records, Hove Fine Records in Hove is one of the town's best established record shops, satisfying resident's needs for used CDs, LPs and tapes over several years. Find them on George Street, Hove. finerecords.co.uk Photo: Google Maps