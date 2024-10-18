Reema Bengali Cuisine, Littlehampton wins Best Restaurant of the Year 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reema Bengali Cuisine won Best Restaurant of the Year 2024 at the heart of East Preston, Littlehampton. All congratulatory gratitude is towards the loyal customers in West Sussex for making this achievement possible!

This event took place in London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square last Sunday, 13th of October 2024. The owner (Abubakr Siddiq) and his family members (Fariah Siddiq, Abu Musa, and Ferdous Siddiq) received their award from award host Camilla Tominey, founder of Cobra Beer Lord Karan Bilimoria, MP of Whitechapel Rushanara Ali.

Tremdendous appreciation for the team at Currylife for making this event possible and accomodating their services for making this night a huge milestone for future achievements ahead for Reema Bengali Cuisine.