Reformer Movement Studio officially opens in Meads

A revolutionary fitness movement that adapts to all body shapes, sizes, and fitness levels has arrived in Eastbourne. Reformer Movement Studio, hosted within Hillbrow Health & Wellbeing in Meads, is set to redefine exercise with its expert-led, low-impact full-body workouts.

Reformer Pilates utilises a specialised piece of equipment called a ‘reformer,’ (pictured) which creates resistance through a series of carefully designed exercises. This innovative approach helps participants build strength, improve flexibility, support joint health, and enhance posture—all while remaining gentle on the body.

Set in a bright and tranquil studio space within the Hillbrow complex, attendees will have access to state-of-the-art reformer equipment and classes tailored to meet diverse fitness goals. From beginner-friendly sessions to dynamic, high-energy workouts, there is something for everyone.

Duncan Kerr, Chief Executive of Wave Active, shared his excitement about the launch:

“We are thrilled with the new studio space and the enthusiastic response we've received from people of all ages. Reformer Pilates is uniquely adaptable to individual needs, making it an ideal workout for strengthening the body while being mindful of flexibility and joint health.

“With more people working from home and spending long hours seated, this type of exercise offers a powerful remedy to modern lifestyles.”

To introduce Reformer Pilates and allow participants to engage with instructors, three free pre-launch morning classes will take place at Hillbrow Health & Wellbeing in Meads, Eastbourne, on Saturday, 17 May. Weekly classes begin at the end of May.

For bookings and further details, contact 01323 407400 / [email protected]