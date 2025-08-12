Refurbished Chichester warehouse let to engineering firm

Unit 1, Balsams Farm, Watery Lane, Funtington, Chichester has been let to Fabritec Engineering Solutions Limited, in a deal handled by Brandon White at Flude Property Consultants.

The comprehensively refurbished warehouse offered 4,730 sq ft of high-quality industrial space, providing modern facilities in a well-connected rural location close to Chichester.

The letting follows a complete top to bottom refurbishment of the building by the landlords and demonstrates the demand for well-specified industrial accommodation in the region.

Flude wish Fabritec every success in their new premises and look forward to seeing their continued growth in the region.

Unit 1, Balsams Farm, Watery Lane, Funtington, Chichester

In an ever-changing marketplace with evolving market conditions, the repositioning of buildings through refurbishment and development programmes remains a common topic.

For further information on this letting, market trends, market take up, demand or what your property may require to achieve the best possible outcome, please contact Brandon White on 01243 929141.

