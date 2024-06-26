Registered nurses open new homecare business and promise at least 30 jobs in West Sussex
GoodOaks Homecare Horsham and Crawley will provide premium Visiting and Live-in Care throughout Horsham and Crawley, including Billinghurst, Henfield, Langley Green, Maidenbower and beyond.
Opened by friends Marilou Apa and Maricel Trinidad, both qualified, fully registered nurses with a combined experience of 40+ years. The new venture has a great foundation, with both directors drawing on their skills and experience to provide exceptional service throughout the local community.
Director Marilou commented “We are very excited for the opportunity to share our knowledge and passion and are committed to excellent practice in everything we do. We are looking forward to meeting members of the local community and providing quality care to allow them to remain living in the homes that they love.”
For more information on Visiting or live in homecare please do call on 01403 907047 or email [email protected]
