An exciting rejuvenation project is underway at The Saffrons in Eastbourne.

The club has new sports and commercial opportunities in the pipeline aimed at securing the future of sport on the site for generations to come.

The club has already placed an application for new padel tennis courts on site and are continuing to enhance its facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Myall, Chair of The Eastbourne Saffrons Sports Club Trust said: “We’re focused on creating scope for more sports, fitness and wellbeing organisations to use and enjoy this unique space, whilst remaining the home of team sports in Eastbourne.

The Saffrons Sports club has new sports and commercial opportunities in the pipeline aimed at securing the future of sport on the site for generations to come. Picture: The Saffrons Sports Club

“Along with the introduction of padel tennis courts, we also have concurrent plans to refresh and enhance The Saffrons Clubhouse and create a new outdoor hospitality space with the introduction of ‘Saffrons Yard’.

“We want residents to be able to enjoy a wider variety of activities here. It’s a beautiful location in the town and a precious space and community resource that could do more for more people.”

The Trust are also asking for more trustees to help out at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “To help realise its vision, the charitable trust that manages the club is looking to attract new trustees.

"It is appealing to anyone in the community who has the passion and experience to help drive it forward.